విజయవాడలో నేడు కరెంటోళ్ల సమరభేరి

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Contract Employees United Forum (APECEUF) leaders demanded the State Government to solve the long pending problems being faced by 24,000 contract employees working in AP Transco and AP Genco and other organisations in the State and regularise their services.The leaders said currentolla samarabheri’ will be held on December 5 and a huge meeting of contract employees will be held at Andhra Gymkhana grounds, Gandhi Nagar.