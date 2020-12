ఏలూరు విపత్తు:జగన్ రెడ్డికి సిగ్గుచేటు -భయంతో ఊళ్లు ఖాళీ -ఈ ప్రశ్నలకు బదులేది?: పవన్ కల్యాణ్ ఫైర్

English summary

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan broke his silence on the Eluru mass sickness. He strongly criticised the Government for giving treatment to the patients suffering from symptoms of the mystery disease in the general wards. No additional facilities were being created in the 500-bedded Eluru Government General Hospital. Very unfortunately, there is no neuro physician in this hospital at a time when so many patients were being treated there for neurological symptoms of fits, fatigue, etc.