Vijayawada: As actor-politician Pawan Kalyan took the stage at the Fortune Murali Park Hotel in Vijayawada on Friday under the banner of his party. A group of students and parents from FIMS had arrived early at the venue, We have given up all our hard-earned money just so that our children could get a better future. However, the college and the state are now playing with our lives. You are our last hope, a parent told Pawan Kalyan.After hearing the students and parents, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the BJP and the TDP. He also assured them that he would try to get some action done within a week. We will make sure that you go to college soon, he said.