పక్షుల పండుగ 2018...ప్రముఖుల సందడి...వెరసి కన్నులవిందు...ఎక్కడంటే...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Flamingo Festival 2018 is a three day event to welcome and celebrate the arrival of migratory birds, especially Flamingos. The annual Flamingo Festival is celebrated at the bird sanctuary at Nelapattu, Pulicat lake and the nearby Sullurupet town in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Jan 7, 8,9. Various migratory birds including Flamingo come to this part of Andhra Pradesh. This festival attracts tourists from all over the world.