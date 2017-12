ఎపి ప్రజల నుంచి కీలక సమాచారం కోసం...జన్మభూమిలో కొత్త సర్వే....

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Is the government trying to get more details regarding the people of Andhra Pradesh? More key information from them will get some benefit in the next election? anyone can say yes after seeing the new model of upcoming JANMABHOOMI survey sample. Already through various surveys the AP Government, which has collected many details about the people, eventhough it will get more details through the upcoming janmabhoomi programme. Prepared different samples for this and send it to the villages. The election is coming near, By collecting and retaining information, people needs and what they want that matters known by the Government.