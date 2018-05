మాకు రక్షణేది?, సీఎం కావాలని..అన్నింటికీ సిద్ధపడే: చంద్రబాబు ‘కొనుగోళ్ల’పై పవన్ ఆగ్రహం

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Taking a dig at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said he founded the party on his own with the support of the people unlike Naidu who had no role in forming the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).