5 నెలల్లోనే ఎంత మార్పు: బాబుకు సన్నిహితంగా గోరంట్ల, ఆ ఇష్యూలేనా?

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Rajahmundry rural Mla Gorantla Buchaiah chowdary participated very actively in party programmes. Buchaiah chowdary was dissatisfied on chandrababu he didn't get cabinet berth in reshuffle. But He forget that cabinet berth.He will planning to contest from Rajahmundry segment in 2019 elections