ఆ మూడు రకాల సేవలు...రూ.149కే...అథ్బుతం...గవర్నర్ ప్రశంసలు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Governor Narsimhan have been praised to Chandra Babu and Lokesh today at fiber grid opening ceremony. The Governor appreciated Chief Minister Chandrababu and Minister Lokesh who made it impossible to possible regarding the fiber grid. President Ramnath kovind launched the fiber grid on Wednesday as part of Andhra Pradesh tour. Subsequently, governor Narasimhan said that it is amazing to offer three types of services with Rs 149.