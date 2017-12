ఆ పని కాస్త ఆపుతారా? మాట్లాడుతున్నా కదా..!: ఐఈఏ సదస్సు నిర్వాహకులపై రాష్ట్రపతి అసహనం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

President Ram Nath Kovind feel angry about the distribution of food packets to the people while his speach is continuing in IEA meeting. While speaking as the chief guest for 100th meeting of Indian Economics association (IEA) which is held in Acharya Nagarjuna University president Ramnath Kovind expressed this negative feeling about the attitude of the meeting organizers.