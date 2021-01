సీఎం జగన్ సొంత జిల్లాలో 13 గ్రామపంచాయతీల ఎన్నికలకు బ్రేక్.. హైకోర్టు స్టే.. రీజన్ ఇదే !!

English summary

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's home district of Kadapa has come to a standstill in the elections for 13 gram panchayats. Elections to 13 gram panchayats in Kadapa district have been put on hold by the High Court. The government has recently increased the number of panchayats to 13 by dividing them. Some leaders has approached the High Court against the partition. In response, the AP High Court granted stay to the 13 panchayats currently divided.