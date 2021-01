English summary

State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh will release the notification of the first phase of the panchayat elections at 10 am on Saturday. As part of the first phase, elections will be held in each division for 11 districts. Guntur and Chittoor districts are excluded. The notification for the four phases will be issued on 23,27,31,4 this month and the elections will be held on February 5,9,13,17.