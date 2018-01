నవ్యాంధ్రకు నేనున్నా.. డోంట్ వర్రీ.. బాబుతో మాట్లాడతా: టీడీపీ ఎంపీలకు ప్రధాని భరోసా!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

TDP MPs of Andhra Pradesh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday here in Delhi and requested him to solve all the problems what AP facing after bifarication of the state. They also given a memorandum to PM which describes the problems in the state. PM Modi also given assurence to them that he will definately solve all the problems. He also told that CM Chandrababu also asked appointment, and within two or three days he will talk to the CM on this. After this, Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh separetely met Prime Minister Modi and discussed further.