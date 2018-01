సిఎంకే నకిలీ లేఖ...ఐఎఎస్ ల సంఘం పేరుతో...కలకలం...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amaravati: IAS Officers Association president L V Subramanyam made it clear the association did not write any letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticising his behavior. In a brief press release on Sunday, Subramanyam said rumours were doing rounds in social media that the IAS officers association wrote to the Chief Minister criticising his behavior. “It is completely false. The IAS officer association did not make any statement criticising the Chief Minister,” he said.