జగన్ జీ.. మీ వల్ల చాలా సంతోషం - వార్డు సచివాలయాలు భేష్ - ఏపీ సీఎంకు ప్రధాని మోదీ కితాబు

while speaking in a video conference with chief ministers of the seven states worst-affected by the Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some intresting comments on andhra pradesh cm ys jagan. Modi said, "I am happy to see Sri Venkateswara Swamy with you through this video conference today." Speaking on a video conference from Annamayya Bhavan, AP CM YS Jagan said that the Prime Minister said so as there was a big picture of Swami behind him.