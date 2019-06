శుక్రవారం సీబీఐ కోర్టుకు హాజరు కాని జగన్ .. ఊరటనిచ్చిన కోర్టు .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YSRCP president has filed a petition in the CBI court citing the important meetings at Amaravati. It is already known that Jagan has to appear before the CBI special court in Hyderabad on Friday n the quid pro quo case he has been facing since 2011. However, in view of his hectic schedule, Jagan' lawyer Ashok Reddy has filed an absent petition (section 317 of Criminal Procedure Code) on Friday. Besides, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy who is also accused in the case has also filed a petition in the court as he is busy in meetings with MLAs and MPs. The petitions were accepted by the judge BR Madhusudhana Rao and the next hearing was postponed to June 21.