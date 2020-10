జగన్ సర్కారు అరుదైన రికార్డు - ఒకేసారి 56 బీసీ కార్పొరేషన్లకు పాలక మండళ్లు- చైర్మన్లు ఎవరో తెలుసా?

English summary

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced governing bodies of 56 BC Corporations set up for the development of BCs. The names of the chairmen and directors of BC Corporation were announced by the ministers at Tadepalli on Sunday. At present 56 corporations have been formed for a total of 139 BC castes. The government has appointed 12 directors along with a chairman for each of these corporations with 50 per cent reservation for women, all the districts are represented in the posts of Chairman and Director.