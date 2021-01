ఎన్నికల్లో డబ్బు, మద్యానికి చెక్ పెట్టే కీలక చట్టం తెచ్చిన జగన్ సర్కార్ .. న్యాయశాఖ ఉత్తర్వులు

English summary

Jagan's govt brought in key legislation. The law made several key decisions to complete the election process in 14 days, including jail and fines for distributing alcohol and money during panchayat elections. Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan approved the AP Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill-2020. The Judiciary issued orders to this effect on Monday. The Panchayati Raj directed the Rural Development Department for further action.