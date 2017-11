Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan decided to establish his party's Andhra Pradesh Office at Chinakakani of Guntur District. At chinakakani, party leaders already taken three and half acres land from a farmer on lease for their party office. Very soon foundation laid programme will be conducted by party chief Pawan Kalyan it seems.