చెప్పుతో దాడికి యత్నం, జూ.డాక్టర్ ఆత్మహత్యాయత్నం, ఎక్కడంటే?

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Junior doctor Venkataramana suicide attempt in Ruia hospital at Tirupati on Thursday night.Krishnakumari who is working as a clerk in Ruya hospital. She was tried to attack on Jr.doctor Venkataramana three days back, officers did not fulfil assurance on this issue. so Venkataramana suicide attempt.