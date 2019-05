ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ పై పాల్ .. ప్రజాశాంతి పార్టీకి 30 సీట్లు ..హెలికాఫ్టర్ కు ఓట్లేస్తే ఫ్యాన్ కు పడ్డాయట

English summary

Praja Shanthi Party (PSP) leader KA Paul was the centre of headlines during the elections. His antics and sky high overconfidence provided unlimited entertainment to the people but that did not deter Paul's confidence of winning the elections in Andhra Pradesh. Now that the Exit Polls are out and they have unanimously said that KA Paul and his party will have zero impact.Contrary to the Exit Polls survey, Paul claimed that his party may win 30 assembly seats. The number of seats quoted by Paul is based on the Exit Polls done by himself and then he exuded confidence that his prediction will not become untrue."This election is total fraud as EVMs were tampered. I received a lot of complaints for the Narsapur constituency. Many voted for 'Helicopter' symbol but the votes went to 'FAN' symbol. Paul said