అరేబియా సముద్రంలో అల్పపీడనం: రాయలసీమ సహా: మూడు రాష్ట్రాలకు భారీ వర్షాలు

Next 2-3 days best time for light to moderate rains in Mumbai. Western Maharashtra and south Konkan likely to get light to mod rains with few heavy showers. South sindhudurg district already seeing strong weather activity. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3S4OEi3ezq

English summary

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.