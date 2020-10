ఏపీ, తెలంగాణా రాష్ట్రాల నీటి లెక్క తేలుతుందా.. అక్టోబర్ 28న కృష్ణా రివర్ బోర్డు భేటీపై ఆసక్తి

English summary

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will hold a meeting with Telangana and AP governments on October 28 to reconcile water utilisation.KRMB member-secretary Harikesh Meena on Tuesday wrote a letter to both governments to depute officers to finalise utilisation of water.“Reconciliation of Krishna delta system, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project and KC Canal has been pending since December 17, 2019. For outlets like Pothireddypadu head regularator and Nagarjuna Sagar left canal, water utilisation needs to be reconciled from April 21, 2019,” Meena said.