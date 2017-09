Andhra Pradesh

There is a spreading a rumour on kurnool MP Butta Renuka will join in TDP soon. I Will discuss with family members, after that I will take decision said Kurnool Mp Butta Renuka on Saturday in Kodumur. Tdp and Ysrcp offered to Former Kurnool Mp Kotla Surya Prakash reddy to join their parties.