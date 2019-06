లక్ష్మీపార్వతి, పూనం కౌర్ పై అసభ్య ప్రచారం చేసిన కోటి దొరికాడు.. కానీ .. పోలీసులు పట్టుకోలే!

English summary

Koteswar Rao alias Koti, who was accused of harassing actress Poonam Kaur and politician Lakshmi Parvathi on social media, surrendered at a city court on Tuesday.The Cyber Crime police were hunting for Koteshwar Rao against whom cases were registered in April this year.Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of the late NT Rama Rao, had approached the Telangana DGP alleging harassment and defamation on social media, following which the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police registered a case and took up investigation. Days later, Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police station.On Rao’s surrender, a police official said the course of action would soon be decided upon. The police had said he was hiding in Andhra Pradesh. However, on Tuesday, the man made his way to the Nampally court complex and surrendered. It is learned the police had missed him by a whisker when he walked out of a hotel where he had his lunch just minutes before the police reached.