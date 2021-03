ఈ పాపం ఆయన్ను ఊరికే వదలదు ... ఇళ్ళ కూల్చివేతపై మంగళగిరి ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆర్కేని టార్గెట్ చేసిన లోకేష్

English summary

During the last elections, Alla Ramakrishnareddy had won by spreading false propaganda against lokesh, the houses of the poor in Mangalagiri would be demolished. Lokesh was incensed that Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was now demolishing poor houses on a daily basis without humanity. The sin of demolishing the poor houses will not leave him alone lokesh cursed. TDP leader and former minister Nara Lokesh has strongly condemned the demolition of poor people houses in Atmakuru village in Mangalagiri constituency for the past 40 years in the name of illegal structures.