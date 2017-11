దారుణం: వాళ్లు పారిపోయి పెళ్లిచేసుకుంటే.. పోలీసులు వీళ్లని పట్టుకొచ్చి చితక్కొట్టారు!

Andhra Pradesh

Reshma and Muneer Basha both are lovers. They ran away from their house and got married three days back. After this incident Family members of Reshma approached Nellore 2-Town Police and complained against Muneer Basha that he kidnapped their daughter Reshma. Police brought 2 brothers of Muneer and his father to station. they tortured them to know where Muneer is stayed. Due to the torture one of Muneer Brothers, Gouse Basha who is suffering from ill health went into dangerous situation. then police shifted him to a private hospital in the city. After that Couple approached DSP Murali Krishna and told that they both are majors and due to Reshma's family objection, they both ran away and got married. Now police are shocked.