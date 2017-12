రాజమండ్రిలో మసీదు మౌజస్ హత్య.... డిజిపితో మాట్లాడిన చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

The moujaes was murdered due to the massacre in Rajahmandry. In this background the Muslims were protesting on the national highway for justice. Chief Minister Chandrababu said that he had already spoken to the DGP about the murder case and that the accused will soon be arrest and punished. On Friday morning, the gatekeeper Faza came to masjid and looked at the moujaes was lying on the blood shed. Imam immediately informed the mosque committee and the police. The police are investigating the incident and the murder is expected to be held on Friday morning early hours.