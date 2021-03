విశాఖ వైసీపీలో మేయర్ పదవి చిచ్చు .. వైసీపీ నగర అధ్యక్ష పదవికి వంశీకృష్ణ రాజీనామా ?

English summary

The post of mayor of Visakhapatnam Corporation has caused a stir in the city of Visakhapatnam YCP. It is learned that Vamsi Krishna Srinivas has decided to resign as YCP city president for not giving him the mayoral post. Vamsikrishna, who thought he would get the GVMC mayoral post, was deeply impatient with the YCP supremacy giving the post to Hari Venkata Kumari. With this, the inetrnal clash in Visakhapatnam YCP continued.