పక్కనే ఉండి పరామర్శించలేదు...శవాలపై పైసలు:జగన్ పై మంత్రి నక్కా ధ్వజం

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Suvarnaraju

Around 30 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River

English summary

Guntur: YS Jagan's remarks on the Boat accident incident in Godavari blamed by minister Nakka Anandababu. Minister Nakka Anandababu spoke at a press conference at TDP state office in Guntur.