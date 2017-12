వైసీపీ కేసు: 'ఆంధ్రజ్యోతి' రాధాకృష్ణకు నాన్ బెయిలబుల్ వారెంట్!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Nampally Court issued non bailable warrant to Andhra Jyothy Managing Director Vemuri Radhakrishna on Tuesday. During the trial on Tuesday the Judge of Nampalli Court observed regular absentism of Radhakrishna and taken action against him according to the law. Already on Monday the High Court of Judicature rejected Radhakrishna's quash petition. Court ordered him to attend the trial at Nampally court on Dec 5th.