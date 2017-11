ఫిరాయింపుదార్లకే అందలమా? నెల్లూరు టీడీపీలో అసమ్మతి ఫైర్: సోమిరెడ్డి వర్సెస్ నారాయణ

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nellore TDP faces severe desent particularly on Minister Ponduru Narayana. Senior Party leaders like Balli Durga Prasad Rao, Tallakapaka Ramesh Reddy among others are maintain distance from party activities. Some party leaders expect that 'if desent will not facipy it will be negative effect on next assembly and loksabha elections'.