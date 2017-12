అమ్మాయిలకు కొత్త తరహా వేధింపులు...తస్మాత్ జాగ్రత్త అంటున్నపోలీసులు

Andhra Pradesh

An unknown person copied a photo of vijayawada based teenager from her social media account and morphed her face on a naked body. Thereafter, the person sent the morphed photo with objectionable comments to the girl, asking her to meet him, else he would make the picture viral. The terrified teenager then informed her parents who gave a complaint to the police. The police said that the case has been referred to the cyber cell for detailed investigation.