పంచాయతీ వార్ : జగన్ సర్కార్ ను వదిలిపెట్టని నిమ్మగడ్డ .. వారే టార్గెట్ .. హైకోర్టులో కోర్టు ధిక్కరణ పిటీషన్

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar , who has already written several letters to the governor and the AP government regarding AP government employees, has once again declared war on the government. Nimmagadda has filed a contempt of court petition against the government. The High Court, which accepted the hearing on the Nimmagadda petition, allowed the inclusion of the present Chief secretary Adityanath Das as a respondent. Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and former Chief secretary Neelam Sahni were also named as respondents in the petition.