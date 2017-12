Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

BC Leader, MLA R.Krishnaiah fired on AP Government after hearing the news that AP Cabinet has taken a decesion on Kapu Reservation. There is a sensational news came out after Cabinet meeting that AP government has passed a resolution on Kapu Reservation to give 5 percent reservation to the casts Kapu, Balija, Telaga and for some other casts. In this scenario, MLA Krishnaiah critisized AP Government's decesion. He called up BC Leaders to come into a huge agitation against this reservations.