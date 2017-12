విశాఖ సముద్రం ఒడ్డుకు విషపూరిత చేపలు...కాపాడిన స్థానికులు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Visakhapatnam: Porcupine Fish came to the sea shore of the visakhapatnam. As many hundreds of sea turtles were found dead on visakhapatnam Beach in AP. While the exact cause of this horrific mass death is currently unclear. according to reports, the turtles might have been killed after being hit by trawlers who were operating illegally in the sea.