Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

A proposed biopic on NT Rama Rao’s life by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has kicked off a controversy in Andhra Pradesh. Varma has announced the film on the Telugu film legend and TDP founder’s last few years and it has not gone down well with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as certain episodes in NTR’s late life are historically uncomfortable for its current leadership.