అమరావతిపై రూ.కోట్లు ఖర్చు పెట్టేబదులు: బాబుకు వర్మ 'మైండ్ బ్లోయింగ్' సలహా

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

'Instead of wasting crores and crores of rupees on building a great looking Assembly, one Mindblowing idea is for Andhra Pradesh government to conduct all their assembly sessions against green matte screen and then for telecast purposes to ask SS Rajamouli to do CG in post ..This for sure will beat the look of all the assemblies in the whole world because it will be a Bahubalian Assembly'.