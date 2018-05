ఎన్ కౌంటర్ నుంచి ఆర్కే తప్పించుకున్నాడా?...అందుకే ఆపరేషన్ ఆలౌట్

Andhra Pradesh

Visakha-Odisha: A Maoist camp was busted by the security personnel near Malkangiri deep forest onThursday. Acting on a tip-off, Odisha SOG, DVF and Andhra Pradesh, ChChhattisgarh Grey Hounds conducted a joint raid on a camp of the red rebels following which a heavy exchange of fire took place between police and the Maoists. However number of Maoists, including top leader RK escaped from the spot, said sources.