బాలకృష్ణ వల్లేనా? బాబుకు తలనొప్పి: నంది అవార్డులు ఎవరికి, ఎలా సంబంధం?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Following furore over the recently announced Nandi awards, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reacted bitterly to the criticism over selection of the awardees. The awards were announced based on recommendations of the jury. The government would have conducted an IVRS survey to elicit public opinion if there was any clue that the selection would snowball into controversy. The government would have announced awards based on the survey results. “It is unfortunate a caste tinge is given to the awards too,” he said.