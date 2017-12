‘నారాయణ’కు రూ.50 లక్షల జరిమానా, అందులో కొంత శ్రీహర్ష కుటుంబానికి: మంత్రి గంటా

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao told here in AP Secretariat on Wednesday that regarding the student Sriharsha suicide incident, Government imposed Rs.50 Lakh penalty to Tirupati Narayana College and if they have not paid government will be going to de-recognize the college. Minister Ganta also told that they are thinking to give part of the amount to Victim's family.