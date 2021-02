English summary

The state Election Commissioner launched E watch APP . The AP government on Wednesday filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court opposing the usage of the eWatch app launched by the State Election Commission for receiving election-related complaints. Lawyer Jayarami Reddy has moved the petition on behalf of the state government. In the petition, he alleged that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has launched an app developed by private firms when the SEC is a constitutional body. However, the High Court refused to accept the lunch motion petition instead the plea will be heard on Thursday.