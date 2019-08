పవన్ కోటరీపై తీవ్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన పీవీఆర్ .. పార్టీకి రాజీనామా ...కారణం ఇదే

English summary

Jana Sena Party leader in West Godavari district shocked pawan with his resignation . Pasupuleti Rama Rao, who contested as Tanuku constituency MLA candidate in the last election, resigned after giving a constituency incharge to someone other than himself. He resigned, saying he was not given a proper respect in the party. He also said that the quotary around Pawan is doing harm to the party . He has been seeking an appointment from pawan from two months, alleging that he was prevented from meeting by the quotary . He added that Pawan needs to know what is going on in the party.