కదిలిన డేటా డొంక: ఆధార్ అధికారుల ఫిర్యాదుతో దర్యాప్తు ముమ్మరం

English summary

IT Grids (India) Private Limited, which is involved in data theft case, may have ‘accessed’ Aadhaar data that was reportedly obtained by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh for implementing various welfare schemes. The company also may have used the same data for TDP’s Seva Mitra app. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials, who took a serious note of alleged access of Aadhaar data by the IT Grids Company suspect the involvement of upper echelons of the party in this. Before the enactment of Aadhaar Act in 2016, there was only an executive order. The UIDAI used to share the data when any State government came up with a request. When AP government got the data, IT Grids could have accessed it using its clout, an UIDAI official said.