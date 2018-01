ఏపీకి ప్రత్యేక హోదా...అసలు చర్చలోనే లేదు...తేల్చేసిన బిజెపి ఎంపీ హరిబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Vishakha BJP MP Haribabu made it clear that the special status of the AP was not in the debate. Addressing media in visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu on monday he said Special package for AP is better than the promised special status. Vishakha BJP MP Haribabu made it clear that the special status of the SP was not in the original debate.