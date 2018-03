జనసేన ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవ సభలో... తొక్కిసలాట... పలువురికి గాయాలు

Andhra Pradesh

Over 3 lakh people attended janasena's formation day public meeting at Nagarjuna University Grounds in Guntur District. As per Media Reports, A minor stampede took place soon before meeting start. Four People were injured during this incident. But one fan was attacked by the private security during this stampede, he was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment by volunteers.