Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

In a freak mishap, a school boy died of a severe head injury as the branch of a tree fell on his head at Bhimavaram village of Akiveedu mandal in West Godavari on Friday. According to the police, S. Saichand, 14, a student of Class IX at Zilla Parishad High School at I. Bhimavaram went to school on Thursday as usual. The authorities started cleaning the school premises in the evening as part of Swachh Bharat Mission involving the students under the supervision of teachers.