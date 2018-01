దుర్గగుడిలో తాంత్రిక పూజల తెరవెనుక టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్సీ హస్తం: వైసీపీ నేతల ఆరోపణ

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

YSRCP Leaders Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu alleged that TCP MLC Budda Venkanna is behind the Act of Tantric Poojas in Durga Temple. While speaking with Press Reporters on Thursday they alleged that the tantric poojas were performed for the sake of Minister Nara Lokesh only. Both leaders demanded to put out the CC TV footage of all the temples in the state. CM Chandrababu Naidu should be responsible for this black majic poojas, they concluded. They also critisized CM Chandrababu Naidu in the issue of taking mike from MP Avinash Reddy hands in Pulivendula meeting.