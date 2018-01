Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YSRCP Spokesperson Ambati Rambabu allaged that Tantric Poojas were performed in Vijayawada Kanakadurga Temple to make CM Chandrababu Naidu's Son, IT Minister Nara Lokesh as CM. While speaking with press reporters in YSRCP Vijayawada Office Rambabu told that CM Chandrababu is behind these tantric poojas. When this issue came into lime light, CM chandrabu is making responsible others in this issue, Rambabu concluded.