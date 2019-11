జంప్ జిలానీల విషయంలో టీడీపీ కొత్త స్ట్రాటజీ ... ఆ విషయంలో వ్యూహాత్మకంగా తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్ళు

English summary

After the humiliation defeat of TDP in the election 2019, the party cadre has been facing the political crisis as far as the integrity of the party is concerned on all levels and they decided not to appease the leaders those who want to exit from the party. Some of the committees are being formed in the village and Mandal levels to hunt for the leaders who can actively participate in the party for a longer period of time. TDP has faced the crisis as Gannavaram party MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi resigned and almost made his mind clear to join the YSRCP. TDP Youth leader Devineni Avinash has also recently joined the YSRCP. On an earlier occasion, four TDP MPs have left the party to join the BJP, it is well known.