వైసీపీ ఆ విషయంలో విజయం సాధించాలని కోరుకుంటున్నా అన్న టీడీపీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్

English summary

The people of the state of Andhra Pradesh are looking forward to what the YCP leaders will achieve TDP. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has stated that they want to succeed in achieving the benefits of the state of Andhra Pradesh. Galla Jayadev wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to succeed in his endeavors. His new slogan, 'Sub ka saath, sub ka vikas, sub ka vishwas' was intended to be given to all states, regions and peoples. TDP MP Galla Jayadev remarked that AP people voted for the YCP as the sole reason for taking the position. On the one hand, the Center says it has not been given status but has come to power by promising to give it status. Jagan is now responsible for the status .